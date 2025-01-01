iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,592,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $191,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $121.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $98.26 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.60.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

