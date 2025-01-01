iSpecimen Inc. Appoints CEO Robert Bradley Lim as Treasurer and Secretary

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) made a pivotal announcement on December 27, 2024, regarding the appointment of Mr. Robert Bradley Lim, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, to the additional positions of Treasurer and Secretary by the Board of Directors. This decision was reached through a written consent process in alignment with the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Bylaws.

Get alerts:

Despite these significant role extensions, there have been no modifications to Mr. Lim’s compensation or other terms of employment consequent to this appointment. The adherence to consistency in his employment terms reinforces stability and continuity within the organization.

Moreover, in compliance with the regulatory directives under Item 9.01, the company stated the submission of an Exhibit 104 – Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Pertaining to the signing off of this report, iSpecimen Inc. ensured compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by having it duly signed on December 30, 2024, on behalf of the registrant by Mr. Robert Bradley Lim himself, the Chief Executive Officer.

The update underscores iSpecimen Inc.’s commitment to sustaining effective corporate governance practices while also indicating the Board’s trust in Mr. Lim’s leadership capabilities to take on additional responsibilities within the organization.

Please note that the details furnished are in accordance with the information provided in the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read iSpecimen’s 8K filing here.

iSpecimen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

See Also