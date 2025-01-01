Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.8 %

ITUB stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $7.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

