ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.83 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 34.18 ($0.43). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.45), with a volume of 476,241 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.75) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £220.15 million, a P/E ratio of -892.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.83.

In other ITM Power news, insider Andy Allen purchased 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £302.68 ($378.78). Also, insider Simon Bourne acquired 60,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £25,252.92 ($31,601.70). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,597 shares of company stock worth $2,585,641. 48.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

