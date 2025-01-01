Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $523,725.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,421,476.16. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,631. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Jabil by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 11.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Jabil by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

