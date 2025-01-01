Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 19.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 10.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in World Acceptance by 12.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.82. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 19.53 and a quick ratio of 19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens started coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on World Acceptance

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $62,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,591. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.