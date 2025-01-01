Jane Street Group LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE:NIC opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.13. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

In related news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $468,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,420.90. This represents a 14.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $300,163.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,824.30. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,507 shares of company stock worth $9,626,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

