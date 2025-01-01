Jane Street Group LLC Has $973,000 Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,503 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $189.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.