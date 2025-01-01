Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 93.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $336.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.19 and its 200 day moving average is $323.75. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.51 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.13, for a total value of $40,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,788,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,027,765.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total value of $248,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,339.20. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,661 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,744 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

