Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,593 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yext by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 299,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yext during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Yext Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $811.67 million, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.