Jane Street Group LLC Sells 115,412 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,412 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

