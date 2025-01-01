Jane Street Group LLC Sells 45,627 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,627 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBMS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Bancshares by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $8,249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.