Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JSPR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $320.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

