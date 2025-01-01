JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 7942315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 245,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 141,605 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 922,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 334,032 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 800.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 663,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

