JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $563.23 and traded as low as $545.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $547.00, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands.
JG Boswell Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.23.
JG Boswell Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.
JG Boswell Company Profile
JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
