JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:JKS opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $928,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after buying an additional 67,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

