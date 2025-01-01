John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and traded as low as $35.15. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 58,414 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

