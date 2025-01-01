John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and traded as low as $35.15. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 58,414 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.