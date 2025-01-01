John Nuss Sells 21,119 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider John Nuss sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $49,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 464,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,413.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, December 19th, John Nuss sold 13,161 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,743.86.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTYX. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 2,287,570 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 153.2% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,024 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

