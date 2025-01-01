John W. Rogers, Jr. Buys 2,500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

NKE opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $241,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 17.2% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Daiwa America lowered NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

