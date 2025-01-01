Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 7,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 758,774 shares of company stock valued at $62,495,179. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $87.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.