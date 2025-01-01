JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01). JPEL Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 28,503 shares traded.
JPEL Private Equity Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of £168,870.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.80.
JPEL Private Equity Company Profile
JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPEL Private Equity
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for JPEL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPEL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.