JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01). JPEL Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 28,503 shares traded.

JPEL Private Equity Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £168,870.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.80.

JPEL Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPEL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPEL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.