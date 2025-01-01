JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 229,946 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $156,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DEO opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average is $128.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Diageo

Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

