JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 614,400 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.97% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $147,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,478,000 after buying an additional 3,775,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,083.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,820,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,493 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 573,840 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,068,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 384.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 148,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

HYG stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.59 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.