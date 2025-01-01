JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $145,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 92,050 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $75.77 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

