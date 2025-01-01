JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 385,625 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $141,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 287,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 207.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Paylocity by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $199.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $215.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.22.
PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.
Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.
