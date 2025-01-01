JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of American Water Works worth $141,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in American Water Works by 65.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,470,000 after acquiring an additional 283,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

