JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $177.91 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $177,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,720,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 469.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 248,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 204,474 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

