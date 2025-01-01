JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $179.74 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,463,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $179,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,905,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,065,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,310,000 after acquiring an additional 941,127 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Verra Mobility by 62.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,152,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,911 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 149.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 363,357 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $225.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

