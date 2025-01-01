JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $184 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,819,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $183,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,533 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 207,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

