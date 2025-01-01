JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $185,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,149 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth $122,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cactus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,811,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WHD. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Cactus Trading Up 1.4 %

WHD opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Steven Bender sold 100,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,003.45. This trade represents a 63.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Rothstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,183.94. The trade was a 29.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,325. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

