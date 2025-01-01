JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $150,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $278,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.