JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 145.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,779,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $170,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 87.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 153.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 261.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 148.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4677 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. Barclays upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

