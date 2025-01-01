JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $166,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDEV. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

IDEV stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $71.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

