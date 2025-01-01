JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 122,858 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $147,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Choreo LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $121.52 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

