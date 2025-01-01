JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 156,175 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $149,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at $24,454,764.88. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,569 shares of company stock worth $9,117,886 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

