JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 182,252 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.13% of FTAI Aviation worth $153,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.59. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $177.18. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,440.26 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

