JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,893,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916,078 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $175,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,110,000 after buying an additional 5,171,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after buying an additional 2,469,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,463,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,359,000 after acquiring an additional 756,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395,652 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of CWK opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

