JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 31,077 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $186,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,948,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.55.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $4,801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $7,674,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $87.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

