JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4558 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
JEPQ opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.21.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.