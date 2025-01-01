JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4558 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

JEPQ opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.