Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.93 Per Share

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.928 per share on Sunday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Judo Capital’s previous interim dividend of $1.92.
Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.
