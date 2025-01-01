Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

