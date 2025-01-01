Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 28014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Kenon Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86.

Get Kenon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 13.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kenon by 4,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.