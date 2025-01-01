Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

