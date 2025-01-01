Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$172.15 and traded as high as C$173.76. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$173.14, with a volume of 15,625 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KXS. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KXS

Kinaxis Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$172.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$161.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of C$4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala sold 1,500 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.02, for a total transaction of C$267,031.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,120.54. The trade was a 75.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.14, for a total value of C$106,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,199.19. The trade was a 41.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,652 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.