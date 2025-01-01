Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 482,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,918 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 157,741 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 755,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 382,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KNSA opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -141.28 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $456,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,028.25. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $192,385.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $492,449.10. The trade was a 28.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,092 shares of company stock worth $673,039. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

