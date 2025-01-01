Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 1,800 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $122,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,386,945.22. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $287,406.82.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $125,460.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,973,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $92,718.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $90,684.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,143.20.

Rubrik Price Performance

NYSE:RBRK opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBRK. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC increased its position in Rubrik by 3,620.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,360 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

