Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.67.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 0.80. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,593,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

