Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 556,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,638,000 after acquiring an additional 80,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 56.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 225.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,251.88. This represents a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

