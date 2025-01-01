Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on February 1st

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB opened at C$28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.09. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.67.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

