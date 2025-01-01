Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 64,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 18,367 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Lavoro Stock Down 1.2 %
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
